JEWELL, William M. Jr., 90, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Stephanie Jewell; three sons, Thomas Jewell, Steven Jewell and Billy Jewell; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Bill graduated from the U.S. Military Academy and proudly served in the Army for 24 years, including teaching at the academy and two tours in Vietnam. He retired as a Lt. Colonel and spent 10 years with the Virginia Air Pollution Control Board in Richmond, Va. Then, he and Steph moved to Kilmarnock, Va., where they enjoyed sailing, tennis and were active in community activities. They were instrumental in starting Lancaster County’s Recycling, the YMCA and The Northern Neck Free Health Clinic. Family and friends celebrated his life at Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, Va., on Saturday, October 5, at 3 p.m. Military burial in Arlington will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Northern Neck Free Health Clinic or a charity of your choosing.
