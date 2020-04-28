ROGERS, Joanna M., 80, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, surrounded by family, lots of love and many prayers. She was born on April 6, 1940, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Tavalsky) Budna. Joanna was born and raised in Johnstown, Pa., where she lived the majority of her life. In 1960, she married Anthony J. Galardie, and they had two daughters, Andrea and Toni. They shared love and laughter for just short two years, before Anthony died in a tragic car accident. In 1967, Joanna married her new love, George E. Rogers, and they became a full family blending her two daughters with his three children, Sandra, Robert and David. Joanna and George were married 32 years until his death in 1999. She relocated to Glen Allen, Va., in 2002, where she lived the remainder of her years. During her time in Virginia, Joanna worked as a volunteer in the Bon Secours Health System, and was a longtime member of Church of the Redeemer in Mechanicsville. Throughout her life, Joanna was blessed with a loving family and wonderful friends who cared deeply for her. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands; sister, Mary Margaret; sister-in-law, Donna Budna; sister-in-law, Susie Budna; and daughter-in-law, Karen Rogers (Leister). Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sandra Morris (Craig), Robert Rogers, David Rogers (Shari), Andrea Staib (James) and Toni Allen (Jeffrey); along with her brothers, Joseph Budna, Bernard Budna (Joyce); her twin brother, Richard Budna; and special cousin, Mary Kay Sivec (Neal). “Grammy” will also be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Gerilyn, Andrew, Noelle and Sarah. Joanna’s grandchildren truly were her greatest joy. Due to current circumstances, all services will be private, with a memorial service being held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joanna’s memory to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md. 20852. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, Pa. 15905. Condolences may be sent through www.ducafuneralhome.com.
