TIMBERLAKE, John Miller "Johnny," was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, where he was a friend to many, departed this life March 19, 2020. A proud graduate of Benedictine High School, where his youngest son, James, would graduate 56 years later. Johnny was a man of many firsts. He was best known for owning Timberlake Brothers and later Capital Service Garage, a landmark on Broad Street. He was the first to use two-way radios in wreckers, the first to purchase a rollback, the first to own a mobile car crusher on the east coast, the first contract to provide towing for the Virginia State Police and he was state inspection station #1. He had the largest wrecker, called Uncle Sam, that was a familiar sight around Richmond. Johnny later diversified, owning two auto salvage yards. He was a consummate entrepreneur that was always generating new ideas. He went on to open Dukes Auto Electric; two restaurants, Mario Pizza and Susie Q's (lovingly named for his wife); Timberlake Auto Parts; and two mobile concession trailers. John was a man who never met a stranger. He is remembered not only for his many business ventures but also for the many lives he touched. Many of his employees went on to establish their own successful businesses from his mentorship. John proudly served his country in the Army from 1953 to 1955 and was always active in the community. He was a member of the Ruritan Club, a member of the Saints & Sinners, Towing and Recovery Association and his group of cronies "The Lunch Bunch." He was a loving family man, jokester and generous friend. His children joked that growing up they never knew what he would drive home; anything from a sports car to a wrecker. He was proud of all his children and passed on his strong work ethic to each of them. His constant companion in his last years was his four-legged "child," Kingston. He is survived by his partner in love, life, business and adventure for 40 years, Susan Smith Timberlake. They were always happy spending time on the river surrounded by family and friends. She was his ultimate caregiver and dance partner, who helped keep him ever youthful and maintain his sense of fun and joy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Edward Timberlake Sr. and Maude Miller Timberlake; siblings, Ann Timberlake
