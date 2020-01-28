WILLIAMS, John S. “Jack,” left this world and graduated to Heaven on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Jack was born on June 17, 1931. Jack is in Heaven with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, where he is also joined with his wife, Virginia; along with his mother and father, Mary and Edgar. Jack also joins his three brothers, Emory, Buddy and Forrest. He leaves behind his sons, Jay (Jackie) and Tom (Sue and Cody LaRue). He also leaves behind his devoted friend and partner, Estrella Fears and her daughter, Angela, who became his only grandchild. The family wishes to thank both Estrella and Angela for all the love and care they shared with him during his last years. Jack also is survived by many nieces, nephews; and most especially, his sister-in-law, Betty Williams. Jack met his wife, Virginia in 1948 while attending Warwick High School. Jack and Virginia married in 1951 and were together until her death in 2004. Jack was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955. After his honorable discharge, he entered the insurance business for several years. In 1970, Jack had the opportunity to enter the real estate industry. Jack became a real estate broker and was a co-owner of J & R Realty, which was located in Mechanicsville, Va. In the early 1980s, Jack became the sole owner of J & R Realty until his retirement in December of 1994. Jack was a true Christian who sincerely put his hope and trust in Jesus Christ. As a testament to this, he was a member of Shalom Baptist Church, where he served in several capacities, including the role of deacon. After his health began to fail, Jack was made an honorary deacon. He was also a former member of the Gideons, where he helped distribute Bibles until he was no longer physically able to do so. Jack was an avid golfer. On September 29, 1998, Jack scored a hole-in-one while playing the fourth hole at Glenwood Golf Course. Other hobbies included fishing and gardening, where he specialized in butter beans and good ol’ Hanover tomatoes. Jack was very active in the lives of his two sons, especially coaching both of them in little league baseball and helping out with the Hanover basketball league, where both of his sons played. Both of his sons are thankful the Good Lord blessed them with the best mom and dad there ever was. The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A funeral service was held 1 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, Jack requested that contributions be made to the building fund of Shalom Baptist Church.
