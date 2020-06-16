CHILDRESS, Joseph Norwood "Sonny," 78, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on June 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. He was born on September 22, 1941, in Richmond, Virginia, son of the late Edwin Day Childress and the late Katherine Fischer Childress. He graduated from St. Patrick's Catholic School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army after graduation. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked at William Byrd Press (Cadmus Communications) for 41 years. After retirement, he resided in Deltaville, Virginia for many years, where he enjoyed the river, boating and dancing, until being diagnosed with dementia. He lived at Imperial Plaza Assisted Living for six years, where he enjoyed listening to music and flirting with the staff. He is survived by three children, son, Darryl Childress (Lisa); his daughter, Sherry Allgood (Michael Nolte); and his daughter, Crystal Gagnon (Freddy). He is also survived by nine grandchildren (Joey, Kameron, Kyle, Kaylee, Emma, Samantha, Kendall, Miranda and Cayden); and by his former wife, Thelma Sutton and her husband, Chris. Memorial services were held at B.W. White Funeral Home in Aylett, Virginia, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, where the family received guests one hour prior. A private graveside service at a later date. Family would like to thank Dr. Michael Sheehan and the staff at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Hospice, and Imperial Plaza for their loving care of "Sonny."
