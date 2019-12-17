GILLELAND, Joyce Huffman, 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, John B. “J.B.” Gilleland Jr. Joyce is survived by four sons, Jack (Donna), Jerry (Heidi), Joe (Melinda), Michael (Patti); seven grandchildren, Max, Joshua, Jenna, L.J., Whitney, Zachary and Madison; five siblings, Carolyn, Kenneth, Judy, Marybeth and Rick. Joyce graduated from Madison College. She was a longtime member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church. Joyce retired from Central Fidelity Bank after many years of service. The family received friends Monday, December 16, 2019, from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A memorial service was held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Chamberlayne Baptist Church, 215 Wilkinson Road, Richmond, Va. 23227. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chamberlayne Baptist Church.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Williams: 400 years of history doesn't sweep away with 'Rumors of War' unveiling in Richmond, but it's a start
-
Henrico County swearing-in ceremony filled with history, romance
-
'There's something changing in these winds': Kehinde Wiley's 'Rumors of War' unveiled in Richmond
-
Wegmans planning $175 million warehouse complex off Sliding Hill Road in Hanover
-
Dinwiddie man sentenced to serve 6 years in DUI crash that killed Prince George High School student
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.