GILLELAND

GILLELAND, Joyce Huffman, 86, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, John B. “J.B.” Gilleland Jr. Joyce is survived by four sons, Jack (Donna), Jerry (Heidi), Joe (Melinda), Michael (Patti); seven grandchildren, Max, Joshua, Jenna, L.J., Whitney, Zachary and Madison; five siblings, Carolyn, Kenneth, Judy, Marybeth and Rick. Joyce graduated from Madison College. She was a longtime member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church. Joyce retired from Central Fidelity Bank after many years of service. The family received friends Monday, December 16, 2019, from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A memorial service was held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Chamberlayne Baptist Church, 215 Wilkinson Road, Richmond, Va. 23227. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chamberlayne Baptist Church.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription