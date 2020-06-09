BURGESS

BURGESS, Joyce Luck, 83, of Spotsylvania, passed away at the Masonic Home of Virginia on June 3, 2020, where she has resided for the past seven years. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Walter D. Burgess, who passed away December 26, 2010. She was a woman of great faith and dedicated her life to church and the love for her family. She had a special knack of finding the good in everyone. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Peaco (Ellis), Janet Martin (Sonny), Susan Palmer (Ricky); five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Pritchett; a brother, Sherman Luck (Dean); nieces, nephews; her dear friend, Rose Cullingsworth; and many other friends. We would like to thank the nurses and caregivers that not only cared for her but loved her. A very special thank you to April Green (aka Opal), who mom thought of as her granddaughter. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date pending COVID-19. The family requests that donations in her honor be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, P.O. Box 7866, Henrico, Virginia 23231-0366.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email