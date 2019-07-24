ASHLAND – U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., welcomed 34 Latina high school students from Central Virginia and their families to the campus of Randolph-Macon College for a special one-week session focused on STEM-related fields and careers.
The senator was on the campus for the launch of the program on Sunday.
Pathways to Science is a National Science Foundation (NSF) program designed to recruit, retain, and develop Latinas in Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematic disciplines.
It’s the third installment of a program started in 2017 by R-MC and directed by Spanish professor Dr. April Marchetti and assisted by Laurie Massery, Patricia Reagan, Rachele Dominguez and Rebecca Michelson.
Charles English, STEM coordinator for the Commonwealth, also serves as co-PI on the project.
“Our program engages with Latina high schoolers beginning after their freshman year, with the goal of continuing the mentorship through entrance to college,” Marchetti said on the R-MC website.
Earlier this year, R-MC received a grant of more than $1 million to continue the program for the next three years.
Kaine said involving these students in STEM-related disciplines is an important step, and the program and the students involved represent an important avenue for immigrant communities to achieve and excel in an ever-emerging field.
He also noted the unique advantage that a career in STEM could present for Latina students.
“Science will always be opposed to discrimination,” Kaine said. “Science will always be to opposed to prejudice . . . because those things lack evidence, lack support.
“We need more women and Latinas in science,” Kaine said. “It turns out science is an area that has really proven open to immigrant new American talent. One of the reasons for that is the spirit of science is a spirit of openness and inclusion. It also opposes prejudice and discrimination.”
Kaine has a long relationship with Latino communities and has displayed consistent support in advocating for issues that affect those communities.
Following his first year of law school at Harvard University, Kaine took a year off for a service mission to Honduras, an experience that solidified his bond to the Latino community.
The Pathways to Science summer residential program allows students to visit the campus for a week, acquaint themselves with dorm life and participate in intense STEM activities. There’s also fun and informative activities like visits to the Science Museum of Virginia, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, and Maymont.
Students also have the opportunity to couple with R-MC students on research products and have access to STEM leaders in various positions. The program relies on a working partnership with numerous area businesses and corporations, including Dominion, CodeRVA, and the Office of the Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia.
R-MC President Robert Lindgren joined Kaine in the welcome. “Thirty-four remarkable high school students, the young women here in this audience, will embark today on a week of learning that will set you on an exciting and life-defining course impacting the rest of your lives — your STEM exploration and well beyond,” Lindgren said.
