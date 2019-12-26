ADAMS

ADAMS, Kenny, 59, of Sandston, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, December 13, 2019. Kenny is survived by his wife of 40 years, Norma Crews Adams; two children, Stephanie (Brock) and Brandon (Christina); four grandchildren, two brothers and many other relatives and friends. The family received friends Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechancisville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service took place at 6 p.m. with a reception following. A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Washington Memorial Park.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription