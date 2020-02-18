L-DHS junior and team help raise funds for girl with leukemia

MECHANICSVILLE – Community spirit is being shown throughout the Mechanicsville-area as businesses join in helping Becca Chamberlain, an 11-year-old that was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
She has been undergoing treatment at VCU Health/CHOR and will mostly likely continue for two years. She makes weekly trips for chemotherapy, procedures, and sometimes blood and platelet transfusions.
Alyssa Sklar, a junior at Lee-Davis High School, serves as the team captain for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Student of the Year Program. Her team, Team Hanover, is made up of 12 peers at L-DHS. They are raising funds to help find a cure for blood cancers.
A sixth-grader at Binford Middle School in Richmond, Becca hasn’t been able to attend classes this year. A Richmond Public Schools homebound instructor is helping her keep up with her lessons.
In her spare time, Becca enjoys designing and selling jewelry, as well as reading and playing with her friends.
“Did you know that every three minutes someone is diagnosed with some form of blood cancer, and the patient being diagnosed is likely a child or young adult? These blood cancers have no definitive cure and take years to treat,” Alyssa said.
“With help from the community and people like you, we can battle this condition and aid those suffering from it. If you use the link – https://events.lls.org/va/richmondSOY20/asklar -- below, you can donate to my LLS campaign where all proceeds go to LLS. The donations you contribute to fund research to find a cure and cover the expensive treatment costs of patients,” she said.
Alyssa has reached 58% of her total donation’s goal, “so if you have a free moment to help support my campaign it would be tremendously appreciated.”
A Spirit Night is being held today at Chipotle on Bell Creek.
Alyssa and her team are on social media at Instagram @team.hanover and Facebook @team.hanoverwins!
