MECHANICSVILLE -- “A huge success.” That’s how Vanessa Straughn with Lee-Davis High School Bands described the recent Tournament of Champions hosted by the Mechanicsville school.
Austin Nicholas, who serves as Director of Bands at L-DHS, announced the Division Champions and Overall Grand Champion. They are: Class 1&2 Division Champion: Deep Run; Class 3-5 Division Champion: Yorktown; and Overall Grand Champion: Yorktown
The other awards, according to Nicholas, are:
CLASS 1 AWARDS
Best Auxiliary: Brooke Point Best Percussion: Brooke Point 2nd Place General Effect: West Point 1st Place General Effect: Brooke Point 2nd Place Visual: West Point 1st Place Visual: Brooke Point 2nd Place Music: Brooke Point 1st Place Music: Brentsville 3rd Place Class 1: Brentsville 2nd Place Class 1: West Point Class 1 Champions: Brooke Point
Class 2 Awards
Best Auxiliary: Fort Defiance Best Percussion: Deep Run 2nd Place General Effect: Osbourn 1st Place General Effect: Deep Run 2nd Place Visual: Fort Defiance 1st Place Visual: Deep Run 2nd Place Music: Osbourn 1st Place Music: Deep Run 3rd Place Class 2: Potomac Senior 2nd Place Class 2: Fort Defiance Class 2 Champions: Deep Run
Class 3 Awards
Best Auxiliary: Woodgrove Best Percussion: Woodgrove 2nd Place General Effect: TC Williams 1st Place General Effect: Woodgrove 2nd Place Visual: Patrick Henry 1st Place Visual: Woodgrove 2nd Place Music: Annandale 1st Place Music: Woodgrove 3rd Place Class 3: Hanover 2nd Place Class 3: TC Williams Class 3 Champions: Woodgrove
Class 4 Awards
Best Auxiliary: Yorktown Best Percussion: Yorktown 2nd Place General Effect: Washington-Liberty 1st Place General Effect: Yorktown 2nd Place Visual: Clover Hill 1st Place Visual: Yorktown 2nd Place Music: Mountain View 1st Place Music: Washington-Liberty 3rd Place Class 4: Mountain View 2nd Place Class 4: Washington-Liberty Class 4 Champions: Yorktown
Class 5 Awards
Best Auxiliary: Colgan Best Percussion: Colgan 2nd Place General Effect: Colgan 1st Place General Effect: McLean 2nd Place Visual: Patriot 1st Place Visual: Colgan 2nd Place Music: Colgan 1st Place Music: Patriot 3rd Place Class 5: McLean 2nd Place Class 5: Patriot Class 5 Champions: Colgan
