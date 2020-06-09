Lambert leads L-DHS Class of 2020; McLaughlin is salutatorian

MECHANICSVILLE -- Emma Lambert, with a grade point average of 4.584, leads the Lee-Davis High School Class of 2020.
Salutatorian of the class is Madison McLaughlin, who concludes her public education with a 4.56 GPA.
Emma is the daughter of Stephen and Sarah Lambert of Mechanicsville.
She has been a member of the Spanish Honor Society her freshman through senior years; SODA (Students Organized for Developing Attitudes) her sophomore and junior years and captain her senior year.
National Honor Society her junior year and vice president of the Book Drive her senior year; and Beta Club her junior year and president her senior year.
In her community, Emma has been involved in her church’s nursery.
She has been a Girl Scout for 13 years, with the current level of Ambassador. She served as a Program Aide (leadership position) at Camp Evening Shade (a camp for Girl Scouts) for two years.
Emma took part in an internship during her junior year (July through August 2019) at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.
Looking to continue her education, Emma said, “I will be attending the University of Virginia. I selected this particular college over others that I was accepted to because my father went to the University of Virginia. The school offers one of the best science programs in Virginia, and, when I toured the school, I loved the campus and extracurriculars it had to offer.”
With her father having attended UVA, Emma said, “I have heard many great stories about the school and why he loved being there. Hearing about the great experiences that the school has granted to someone incredibly close to me has opened my eyes up to unique aspects of the school that made me want to choose it even more.”
After researching the different science programs offered by Virginia colleges, and as someone who wishes to major in biology, Emma said, “I learned that the University of Virginia offers an exceptional program that is ranked as one of the best in the state. My desire to earn the best education as possible has increased my desire to attend this college.”
When she toured the campus, she said, “I was able to walk through the beautiful landscape and architecture that the school consists of, giving me an idea of what attending the school would actually feel like. Not to mention, while on the information tour, I learned about the many clubs and opportunities that the school offers, which appealed to my interests and hobbies.”
Emma plans to major in biology and Spanish. “I wish to major in biology because ever since the sixth grade I have wanted to pursue a career in marine biology. I remember watching the movie ‘Dolphin Tale’ and immediately wanting to help and rescue marine life like the people in the movie did.”
She added, “Not to mention, I was given the opportunity to intern at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science in July and August 2019 as a part of a governor’s school program that I applied to. I absolutely loved the experience that I had with this internship and my interest in marine biology grew. One day, I would love to work at VIMS, an aquarium or any workplace where I could help protect and rescue marine life.”
“I never imagined that I would become the valedictorian of my class,” Emma said. “I remember that at the beginning of the year I met with my school counselor because it was time to have the daunting discussion of my plans for the future.
“I could tell that she was about to share my class rank with me, so I immediately said, ‘I don’t want to know my class rank,’ as fast as I could. I knew that if I had found out my class rank, I would have become obsessed with it and all I wanted to focus on was trying my best without worrying about which number I was on a list.”
Emma said she remembered talking with her friends predicting class rankings “and it seemed that everyone but me knew that I was going to be the valedictorian, which I thought was really funny.”
When she learned she was, indeed, the valedictorian of her L-DHS class, she said, “I felt proud to see that all of my hard work had paid off. I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities that my high school has offered me and the growth that I have experienced because of them. I would not be here without the unconditional support that I have received from Lee-Davis High School, my family and my peers. Thank you to everyone that has helped me to become the person that I am today!”
Madison’s parents are Michael and Sherry McLaughlin of Mechanicsville.
At Lee-Davis, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, and Fresh Start.
She also was a member of the softball team all four years at Lee-Davis, and served as captain her senior year.
Madison’s love for softball has found her helping to lead softball camps for kids. She has been playing softball since she was 6 years old and travel softball since she was 10.
She has been a tutor in math and Spanish in her community, as well as volunteering at events like “Deck the Halls” to benefit Hanover Safe Place.
Madison also has served as a Hanover County election page.
Softball remains in her higher education plans, with Madison planning to play at Randolph-Macon College. She will be majoring in biology at the Ashland campus.
“Though my time at Lee-Davis was cut short, I made many great memories there. I am thankful for all of the friendships I have made over the past four years, and for all of the teachers who have helped me along the way. High school will be missed, but I am excited to start the next chapter of my life,” Madison said.
