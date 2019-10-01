MECHANICSVILLE – Lee-Davis Bands will be presented the 24th Annual Tournament of Champions on Saturday, Oct. 19, with 30 bands from around the commonwealth competing in different classes for top honors in music, visual effects, percussion, and auxiliary.
The competition is tentatively scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., with gates opening at 10 a.m.
There will not be any parking in the Lee-Davis High School parking lots, and traffic may be heavy around the area throughout the day.
Admission prices are $10 and $5 for students.
The Lee-Davis Marching Band will be performing at 8:30 p.m.
Concessions will be available for purchase throughout the event.
