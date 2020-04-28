MECHANICSVILLE – In memory of her late husband Dana, Lee Nelson will continue her family’s efforts of helping to find a cure for multiple sclerosis by participating in the Walk MS Richmond on Saturday, May 2. However, due to the guidelines surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her “walk” will be in the virtual world.
Finding a cure for the disease is Lee’s ultimate goal.
“You know how important finding a cure for this disease is to me. My husband Dana was always sure that there would be one for him in his lifetime. It would be awesome if the funds that Team Hanover raises helps even one person!” she said.
She recently joined with other top fundraisers, as well as “old and new friends who are living with MS, and tons of warriors trying to fight this terrible disease.”
Despite her very personal loss, she added, “I’m so excited to be fundraising to find a cure! We are confident that it will happen soon!”
To Lee, the support she receives from what she calls “wonderful donors” has helped “Team Hanover raise almost $132,000 since 2003.”
“Since 2010, I have personally raised $84,855.25! I hope you will support me this year as I try to reach $20,000. No donation is too small. Every dollar counts. Start collecting your pennies and, if you’re local, I will come to get them,” she said.
While Lee said her team is very small, she welcomes more members to her team as a walker of virtual walker.
“And I challenge you to raise $100 for the team. I would love to see lots of new team members on May 2. Register now to join Team Hanover,” she said.
To access Lee’s personal page to make a secure online donation, go to https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/TRfr_id=30614&pg=personal&px=7827376.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.