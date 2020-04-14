Rezoning vote is not an emergency, budget is critical
As of now, given the Hanover County Board of Supervisors’ unfortunate vote on April Fools’ Day, the public hearing for the Wegmans rezoning will be held April 22.
A motion to move the hearing to May 27 failed on a 4-3 vote, setting up a situation that seems heedless of Gov. Northam’s executive orders regarding social distancing.
Attorney General Herring on March 20 rendered an opinion regarding how and under which circumstances public bodies may govern and use electronic means to conduct business in unusual times. Emergency business is the controlling factor.
The Wegmans’ public hearing is neither an emergency nor even a priority at this point. Hanover County’s FY21 budget in the face of the pandemic crisis is far more important, given the likelihood that county employees and programs will receive grim news.
The Wegmans’ case needs to be put on the back burner, with not a penny of incentive dollars disbursed in this fiscal year or the next.
Pattie Bland
Beaverdam District
Board should move slow and steady on Wegmans’ matter
I read the article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch pertaining to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors moving forward in voting the approval of the Wegmans’ distribution center.
Now let me say that there are few citizens more pro-business than me. Knowing the need for local businesses to provide jobs and generate tax revenue to offset the cost of goods and services provided by the county is critical.
I also know how critical it is for our governing body to be a sounding board for our citizens.
We find ourselves in an odd situation due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). Social distancing has become the norm and social gathering of no more than 10 is required. Because of this, public hearings seem to be impossible.
Hanover County has been a shining example of “the right to petition the government.” From the article this morning, that no longer seems to be case. I know there have been many public hearings addressing this matter, and there are those whose standard is “No Wegmans in my backyard”, but to move forward on this matter now I do not think is wise.
I don’t think it is wise to be like the captain of the Titanic “Damn the iceberg, full speed ahead.”
We have been fortunate to have a BOS that has shown such fiscal responsibility that we are the envy of many counties and cities; a BOS that welcomes the participation of its citizens when and wherever possible.
To show an attitude of “Damn what the public thinks, full speed ahead” will be costly for the county and possibly for your political future.
The coronavirus has altered all of our lives as well as the day-to-day operations of our businesses and governments.
Dan Johnson
Montpelier
COVID-19: a cloud with silver linings
The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed the human instinct for survival with the hoarding of once common consumer goods, the large-scale retreat from otherwise sound financial investments in the stock market, and the arrival of social distancing, which deteriorated our quality of life.
But not everything that emerged was negative. The fast-paced world in which we lived not long ago slowed and redirected everyone’s attention to life’s basics. We got in touch with our vulnerability, which humbled us a bit and more of us sought God.
We also gained a sense of appreciation for what we have in America with the struggle for toilet paper, giving us a glimpse of places like Venezuela.
And we witnessed altruistic people willing to sacrifice themselves to help others in need; some volunteered to get groceries for homebound neighbors, others worked local food banks and so forth.
Perhaps the most significant positive outcome was recovering some of the lost sense of family togetherness that had eroded with the rise in egocentricity and prosperity. School and entertainment closings coupled with adults working from home bolstered family unity.
When the COVID-19 episode ends, valuable lessons should be learned:
(1) Whatever happens to one of us can affect all of us, reinforcing the need to be considerate of each other;
(2) We have little to no control over many important things in our lives, including the certainty of our death and the circumstances surrounding it, reinforcing our dependence on God and each other;
(3) Disease preventives such as hand washing to prevent germs from entering the nose, eyes, and mouth and avoiding others when either we or they are ill are vitally important, not just to deter the COVID-19 pandemic but also to impede communicable diseases like influenza.
Daniel Corso
Mechanicsville
Creating shortage of goods selfish
America is a country of diverse places -- mountains, grasslands, shorelines and deserts. Its people also are diverse.
There are many images and stories of citizens supporting and giving due to the coronavirus.
Unfortunately, the flipside are the hoarders and profiteers.
Buying an abundance of products to create a shortage just to make oneself feel sated or buying an abundance of products to resale for profit is sickly selfish.
Badger Game
Mechanicsville
Calculating ‘Trump deaths’ in lack of plan
Epidemiologists have a term "excess deaths." This is the number of deaths above the usual, expected death rate in a city or region. It can be used to indicate an infectious disease spreading in the population, or an environmental carcinogen, for example.
We have all now seen the graphs showing various numbers of infections and deaths under different containment strategies. I propose we now calculate "Trump deaths," for those "excess" deaths caused by Trump's confusing, contradictory and false statements, as well as a lack of a coherent federal plan.
J.M. Thomas
Mechanicsville
Supervisor: Work continues on applications
Citizens of Hanover County:
While COVID-19 has been the number one topic in the news these past several weeks, we must recognize that the world still needs to continue to function. While we are all responsible for using good judgment in how we deal with one another to minimize the spread of this virus, we must not let our fear drive us to the point of completely shutting down all opportunities for our neighbors to provide for their families.
When Governor Northam issued his stay at home order, he specifically excluded the functions of government from those restrictions and has, on several occasions, stated that each local government is responsible for figuring out how to continue its services under the terms of his restrictions. He did not tell us to limit the functions of government.
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors, being very conscious of the importance of citizen participation in the proper functioning of government, has developed a plan to allow enhanced public involvement in decisions requiring public input. We are continuing our standard public hearing format whereby citizens may address the board directly. This is being done under the rules and guidelines set forth by the Governor, limiting the number of people gathering for this purpose.
The number of citizens allowed in the board room at any one time shall be limited by the Governor’s numbers and social distancing. This may require speakers to rotate through the space to maintain these restrictions.
In addition to the standard public hearing procedures, we have provided additional means of participation through other technologies using voice mail and/or e-mail communications. Also, live streaming of all meetings continues.
With over 30 land use applications needing to be addressed, we must continue to move forward with these proceedings in an expedient way. The citizens of Hanover County, applicants, proponents and opponents in all cases have a right to expect this board to meet its obligation to address their concerns and to make decisions in a timely manner. This is what they elected us to do.
We have made available several new options for citizens to express their thoughts and concerns to the board during the time of this emergency declaration and I encourage the use of whichever means you choose. But please choose an option and share your comments with us on any and all of the upcoming cases.
W. Canova Peterson
Mechanicsville District
Community answers call for funding
I wanted to take some time to thank you for the continued support of the Mechanicsville Local over the past few weeks.
This has been a tough time for all of us but your articles have helped us to raise much needed funds to make us sustainable through the process.
Our Hanover Cove project had experienced delays due to weather over the past year but we were excited to be moving along so quickly until the COVID-19 crisis.
Your articles have not only raised dollars, but have given us a real sense of support from the Hanover community.
We look forward to building at full steam as soon as the gathering restrictions are lifted. One of the houses was near finished when this happened.
We are hoping that our construction staff and subcontractors can get it finished in the next few weeks.
We will be sure to let you know when that happens!
Many, many thanks!
Linda Tiller
Executive director
Hanover Habitat for Humanity
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.