DIGRAZIA, Liane Frederick, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019. Liane was preceded in death by her parents, Miles and Mary Frederick; brothers, A. Bruce and Barton Frederick; and her husband of 64 years, John M. DiGrazia. She was born on July 1, 1932, in Reading, Pennsylvania. Liane and her family lived throughout southeastern Pennsylvania during the Great Depression, finally settling in Wilmington, Delaware. In 1950, Liane graduated as the valedictorian of her class at Wilmington High School. She then attended the University of Delaware and earned a B.A. in 1954 with a major in French, minor in Spanish and certification in secondary education teaching French, Spanish and English. Liane earned academic recognitions including membership in Phi Beta Kappa and an exclusive invitation to a luncheon lecture with renowned poet, Robert Frost. Shortly after graduating, Liane married John Mario DiGrazia. They started a family immediately, welcoming four children between 1955 and 1961. Liane was an excellent mother and homemaker. She instilled a love of learning and cultivated the value of effort and curiosity in all four of her children. A lifelong Lutheran, Liane devoted volunteer hours within the church once her children were attending school. Liane served as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher, a Bible study learner and leader and in the Women of the Church, taking her turn as a leader in these and other committees. In her later years, Liane sought to offer comfort and support for elderly, often widowed, fellow members. The daughter of a newspaper journalist, Liane had a passion for following the news. She emphasized the importance of keeping informed about current events and taught her children critical thinking skills in order that they would be able to evaluate the veracity of news stories. She remained a daily news consumer to her very last days. Left to cherish her memory are her children and spouses, Christina and Philip Nibali, John and Janice DiGrazia, Michael and Kathleen DiGrazia and Anita and Mark Philp; grandchildren, Daniel Nibali, Melissa Nibali, Anna Haynes (Scott), Lydia DiGrazia, Rita Page (Colin), John Mark DiGrazia, Michael DiGrazia (Rachel), John T. DiGrazia, Anthony DiGrazia, Angela DiGrazia, Cory Philp (Sarah), Craig Philp (Anne), Samantha Philp, Danielle Stanford (Shaw); great- grandchildren, Thomas Page, Jack Page, Benjamin Haynes, Olivia Philp, Evelyn Philp and Jacob Philp; sisters-in-law, Norma Frederick, Barbara Frederick, Rita Johnson and Gilda Like;and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, beloved friends and neighbors too numerous to list. The family received friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Bennett Funeral Home on Lee-Davis Road in Mechanicsville from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service took place on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8154 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Messiah Lutheran Church or to the Progressive Care Unit at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8162 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville.
