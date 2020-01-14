KREYNUS, Lillie, 95, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. Lillie was predeceased by her mother and father, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Kreynus; her brothers and sisters, Virginia, John, Annie, Ruth, Nellie and Daniel; and her dear daughter, Cynthia. Lillie leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved caregivers, Renee Luck, Deborah Evans, Jackie Turner and Robert Tapp. Lillie was born in Quinton, Virginia and lived her entire life in Mechanicsville. She and her family were long-standing members of New Bethesda Baptist Church. The family received friends at 10 to 11 a.m., with services beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, in her honor.

