ADAMO, Linda, 72, of Mechanicsville (formerly of Blacksburg), went to be with the Lord, Friday, November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, sister-in-law and her mother and father-in-law. Linda is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Michael Adamo Sr.; six beloved children, 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild on the way, foster children, one sister, two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law and many other cherished family and friends. Linda was a dedicated employee of Blacksburg Middle School, where she “ran the show” for 25 years. She enjoyed teaching the children religious education. Linda enjoyed crafts and gardening. She was always the epitome of selfless love; ready and willing to lend an ear to anyone in need. Her spunky sass kept you on your toes. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. The family received friends Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, November 11, 2019, at noon at The Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Westview Cemetery, 723 Roanoke Street, East Blacksburg, Va. 24060. In lieu of flowers, Linda would want you to do a good deed and just be kind to one another.
