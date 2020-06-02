BOLTON

BOLTON, Linda Chapman, 70, of Mechanicsville, passed away May 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by a son, Chris; and a brother, Jimmy. She is survived by her children, Jason and Amanda Bolton; grandchildren, Arden and Ruby; brother, Robert Chapman (JoAnn); nephew, Bob Chapman; and niece, Kim Beamon and family. Private services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cat Adoption & Rescue Efforts (CARE), P.O. Box 2934, Henrico, Va. 23228. 

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email