LIPSCOMB, Linwood Nelson "Tubby" Sr., 80, of Mechanicsville, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went home to be with the Lord Monday, June 8, 2020, after experiencing a difficult medical course following surgeries. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joanne Lipscomb, with whom he was married for 60 years. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Hash; and son, Linwood Nelson Lipscomb Jr.; and is survived by two daughters, Tracey Schools (Tim) and Christine Lipscomb; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Walls; two brothers, Francis Lipscomb and Harold Lipscomb (Cheryl); several nieces and nephews as well as cousins. He also leaves behind Buddy, his dog, a well-loved and faithful companion. He retired from Hanover County as a plumbing inspector, where he was employed for several years. Prior to that, he owned B&L Plumbing and was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. Over the years, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He enjoyed listening to Bible-related CDs and talking about spiritual things. He was always there to help his family in a variety of ways. The family receives friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, at the Atlee Chapel of the Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road (at Rt. 301), where services were held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020. Interment followed in Washington Memorial Park.
SPRECKELSEN, George Paul, Jr., 70, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and George Spreckelsen Sr. George is survived by his son, Bryan Spreckelsen. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.