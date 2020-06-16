STEELE, Linwood Roland, United States Marine Corps veteran, passed away June 9, 2020, at the age of 66 in his home and amongst family. Known lovingly by his family as "Lenny," "Woody" and "Funny Grandpa," Linwood was the best kind of friend and neighbor. He was a silly and fun-loving man, a father, a partner and a brother to anyone who knew him. His love extended to the outdoors where he spent time hunting, fishing and exploring open spaces. For Linwood, everything was an adventure. Linwood was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Steele; and is survived by his companion of 24 years, Lisa Faulconer; three children, Amanda Van Horn, Brandon Shane Huffman and Matthew Miskovsky; daughter-in-law, Shastine Scire; five grandchildren, Luna and Kyra Miskovsky, Landon McDaniel, Seth and Hayden Catalano; and best friend, Lee Burnette. Private services will be held by the family. The family requests condolences be expressed at bennettfuneralhomes.com or via donations to the American Heart Association.
