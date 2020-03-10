ASHLAND – Chickahominy Health District director Thomas Franck, MD, MPH, said Friday that the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness, called coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
Franck, who also serves as the acting director of the Hampton & Peninsula Health Districts, noted that COVID-19 is caused by a novel (new) coronavirus.
“Cases of COVID-19 are being reported in a growing number of countries internationally, including the U.S.,” Dr. Franck said. “The number of states reporting confirmed cases is growing.”
He said up-to-date information about Virginia is available at VDH’s website: vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
“People who have traveled to places where there are many cases of COVID-19 may be monitored by health officials to protect their health and the health of other people in the community,” he added.
In order to stay up-to-date on travel advisories, Dr. Franck advises checking the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s travel information page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.
“Many community members are wondering what they can do to stay healthy,” Dr. Franck said.
“The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to follow the same steps we recommend for preventing the flu and other respiratory infections:
(1) Avoid close contact with people who are sick;
(2) Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
(3) Stay home when you are sick;
(4) Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands;
(5) Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, going to the bathroom, and before eating or preparing food;
(6) Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning product.”
Up-to-date answers to many frequently asked questions can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html.
Dr. Franck pointed out that community members and physicians/care providers can contact their local health departments, including the Hanover County Health Department, at 804-365-4313. VDH has a call center to help with inquiries as well: 1-877-ASK-VDH3.
