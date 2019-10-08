As a child of the Baby Boom Generation, I learned to read with Dick and Jane, knew that penmanship counted, and my research tool was the good old encyclopedia. Technology back then was a typing class taught on a manual typewriter.
How different school is today! While I sometimes still feel like an immigrant in a strange world, students today are natives to this digital age. Technology affects every aspect of life. It aids students in learning at their own pace and style, while fostering creativity, and promoting independence. Technology has enhanced the way students learn, has aided in student knowledge retention, and engages students with the world.
The Scotchtown Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, would like to recognize the staff of Technology Services of Hanover County Public Schools for everything they do on a daily basis to provide our youth with the skills necessary to succeed in this rapidly changing digital age. As technology careers become in greater demand, technology has become a necessity for success. How far will technology go in the future? The possibilities are endless.
Lee Lythgoe is Community Classroom chair for the Scotchtown Chapter of the NSDAR.
