HARPER

HARPER, Lucious “Bun” M., 96, of Mechanicsville, Va., went peacefully to be with the Lord and his true love, Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Annie Harper; a daughter, Elizabeth Barrett; his parents, five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Deborah Harper; sister-in-law, Juanita Hutto; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. “Bun” grew up on the family farm in Warsaw, Va. He had a love of the outdoors, tending his garden and was an avid bird hunter. Later in life, his main priority was caring for his beautiful wife, Annie, who he affectionately called his “Blue-eyed Girl.” He was known for his laugh and quick smile. “Bun” was a devoted husband and a wonderful father and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The family received friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020. Interment was held 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Hanover Rescue Squad, 8105 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started