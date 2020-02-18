HARPER, Lucious “Bun” M., 96, of Mechanicsville, Va., went peacefully to be with the Lord and his true love, Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Annie Harper; a daughter, Elizabeth Barrett; his parents, five brothers and three sisters. He is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Deborah Harper; sister-in-law, Juanita Hutto; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. “Bun” grew up on the family farm in Warsaw, Va. He had a love of the outdoors, tending his garden and was an avid bird hunter. Later in life, his main priority was caring for his beautiful wife, Annie, who he affectionately called his “Blue-eyed Girl.” He was known for his laugh and quick smile. “Bun” was a devoted husband and a wonderful father and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. The family received friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020. Interment was held 3 p.m. in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to East Hanover Rescue Squad, 8105 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
