HARKSEN, Lula Baker, 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., joined her beloved husband in Heaven, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Frank Harksen Sr. Lula is survived by her sons, Frank Jr., Chris (Nancy) and Mark (Laura); and four grandchildren, Trey, Jonathan, Ashlyn and Addison Harksen. Lula enjoyed helping others and was involved in the women’s ministries at Walnut Grove Baptist Church. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels and many other organizations. She enjoyed gardening and sitting on the screened porch at the river. She was a loving caregiver for many members of her family. Lula was spunky and feisty until the very end. She was always in charge and didn’t mind telling you exactly what she thought. A private graveside service will be held at Hanover Memorial Park and a formal celebration of her life will be held once quarantine restrictions are lifted. Online condolences can be left at www.monaghanfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Alzheimer’s Research at www.alz.org.
