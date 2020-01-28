CHENAULT, M. Steven, 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Friday, January 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister. Steven is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Deborah; two children, Kimberley Henretty (Rick) and Bryan Chenault Sr. (Shannon); seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Chloe, Cassidy, Tessa, Bryan Jr. and Grace; two brothers, Bill (Sally) and John Chenault; and many other beloved family and friends. Steven was a member of Truth Baptist Church, and had spent 43 years in faithful Christian service. He was devoted to his Savior and his family and will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, at the funeral home with interment to follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Truth Baptist Church Missions Fund.
COMPSTON, Frederick Gene, 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., formerly of Ironton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Joyce Compston; and is survived by three children, Melissa Startley (Tim), Scott Compston (Lisa) and Melinda Gragg (Jeff); 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Reva Ruthruff and Bernadine Compston; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Fred was a U.S. Air Force Korean War veteran and retired after 32 years of service with CSX Transportation. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to City Welfare Mission, 710 N. Fifth St., Ironton, Ohio 45638. bennettfuneralhomes.com
