EDWARDS, Marceline Fox “Mickey,” 87, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, February 7, 2020. One of 12 children born and raised in King William to the late Frank and Carrie Fox; she was also preceded in death by her husband, Warren B. Edwards Sr. Mickey is survived by her children, Judy Huband (Greg) and Warren B. “Benny” Edwards Jr.; granddaughter, Amber Jackson; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon with services beginning at noon Monday, February 10, 2020, at Sharon Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or Sharon Baptist Church, 901 Sharon Rd., King William, Va. 23086.
