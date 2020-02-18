SPICER, Margaret I., 87, formerly of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Margaret was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Edith Spicer; sister, Anne Louise; and brothers, Robert, Edward and Fred. She is survived by sisters, Barbara Spicer of Midlothian and Joan Rokes of Ipswich, Massachusetts; and brother, Malcolm Spicer of Richmond. She is also survived by 21 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews across the country. A proud and patriotic veteran, Margaret enlisted in the Women’s Air Corps of the United States Air Force in 1950 and served as an Inventory Management Specialist, an Air Force recruiter and a First Sergeant during her 24-year career. She retired from Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii and continued work as a federal employee in supply logistics for another 20 years. She golfed with and lived among many friends in Waianae, Hawaii, where “Sarge” was an active member of the American Legion, the West Oahu Federal Credit Union Board, the Waianae Neighborhood Board, the Waianae High School PTA and as proprietor of the Lobby Shop in the Hawaiian Princess in Makaha. Visiting Aunt Margie in Hawaii became a rite of passage for her nieces and nephews. Margaret returned to the mainland in 1997 to enjoy her retirement and be closer to family. She enjoyed cooking and feeding people, so helped friends by volunteering at food and beer festivals. She had many friends at the Ashland Moose Lodge, where most of the world’s problems were solved over a Miller Lite. For the last five years, she lived in the Armed Forces Retirement Home, the “Old Soldier’s Home,” in Washington, D.C. While leading the way for other women to serve in the military, Margaret never married or had children because the terms of her service prohibited it. Wonderful friends filled much of the space in her life. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, February 24, at the Atlee Chapel of Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Derek Hines Soldiers Assistance Fund honoring Margaret’s great-nephew who died in 2005 while serving his country as an Army Ranger in Afghanistan, at www.derekhinesfund.com. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.
Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.
Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Most Popular
-
Tom Leonard's Farmer's Market near Short Pump planning to expand, nearly doubling in size
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious
-
Authorities: Deputies confront black man wearing KKK robe at Stafford shopping center
-
HogsHead Cafe is moving to a bigger location in the West End
Most Popular
-
Wegmans’ plan to build distribution center attracts hundreds to meeting
-
Homebound Atlee senior shares story about condition and the love of a dog
-
Hometown Realty headed to Oaklawn
-
The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of Feb.12, 2020
-
From the managing editor: Just when you think you’ve heard it all
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.