MECHANICSVILLE – Marianne Veitch, a math teacher at Hanover High School, has been selected as the Hanover County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
Veitch began her teaching career at Hanover High School in 2006. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture from Virginia Tech and a Master’s of Education from the University of Georgia. She will advance to compete for the 2021 Region I Superintendents’ Teacher of the Year award.
“I am incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized as Hanover County's Teacher of the Year,” Veitch said. “Every day, I am inspired by my students and our community of exceptional educators, and I am truly grateful for their support.”
HHS principal Kris Reece said, “Mrs. Veitch is one of a kind. She exhibits all that you want in a teacher, a colleague, and a friend. She is the teacher that you want every student to have and learn from. She is a gift to our students, our school, and the entire HCPS community.”
The school division employs about 1,400 teachers. Each year, the district selects one teacher for this distinguished award who is actively and meaningfully involved in the school and community and can serve as a role model and ambassador for teachers in the division.
