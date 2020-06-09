GRUEBL

GRUEBL, Mary Catherine, age 85, snuck peacefully away to her spot in Heaven on June 3, 2020, at her King William home. She was born in Highland Springs, Va., on September 21, 1934, the daughter of Henry and Sarah Williams. Mary (or Grammy, as we all called her) was an amazing woman - a secretary for the original seven astronauts, an executive secretary for Reynold’s Metals and the loving wife of James Gruebl, who passed in 2005. She saw her life as an investment in her family and constantly worked to make a better home and world for those who surrounded her. Christmas was always amazing at Grammy’s home - she had so many presents that you couldn’t fit them into the room! Her sharp mind and strong heart brought our family to revolve around her love and hard work. We’d watched her fade in the last years but weren’t quite ready to say goodbye. Mary is survived by her three daughters, Cathay Heflin, Shelly (Jeannie) Brown and Sandra Thomas. She was the beloved grandmother of Richard Barlow Jr. (Jyl), Tony Terry (Ashley) and Devin Thomas (Chelsea); and an amazing great-grandmother to Katelynn, Zoe, Kayla, Zack, Aaron, Delanie, Randy and Kinsley. She will be interred in Washington Memorial Cemetery after a private ceremony with her family. We will miss her forever and we believe that she will always be young at heart!  

