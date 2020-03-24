BROOKS

BROOKS, Mary Chandler, 91, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jesse L. Brooks; and a grandson, Willie Brooks Bost. Mary is survived by her daughter, Marsha Bost (Bill); son, Gary Brooks (Mary); four grandchildren, Michael Bost, Nicole Sandridge (Eric), Jesse and Eliza Brooks; three great-grandchildren, Flynn, Cora and Boyd Sandridge; sister-in-law, Barbara Chandler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church, the Eastern Star and was a hairstylist for many years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Ln., Richmond, Va. 23223. bennettfuneralhomes.com

