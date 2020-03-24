BROOKS, Mary Chandler, 91, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord Friday, March 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jesse L. Brooks; and a grandson, Willie Brooks Bost. Mary is survived by her daughter, Marsha Bost (Bill); son, Gary Brooks (Mary); four grandchildren, Michael Bost, Nicole Sandridge (Eric), Jesse and Eliza Brooks; three great-grandchildren, Flynn, Cora and Boyd Sandridge; sister-in-law, Barbara Chandler; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of New Bridge Baptist Church, the Eastern Star and was a hairstylist for many years. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Ln., Richmond, Va. 23223. bennettfuneralhomes.com
