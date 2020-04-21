LAPRADE, Ms. Mary Eileen Haynes, died April 7, 2020, in Colonial Beach, after a brief convalescence. Ms. LaPrade was living with her younger son at the time of her death. She was 88. A longtime resident of Hanover County, Ms. LaPrade was born October 1, 1931, in Poplar Bluff, Mo. As a young girl during the Great Depression, she moved with her family to Richmond. Her father and mother, Leonard and Ethel Haynes, ran a small grocery store on Cary Street before Mr. Haynes took a job with the state Department of Corrections. Ms. LaPrade retired from the Hanover County public school system, where she was a bus driver for more than 20 years. She had two sons, Darel La Prade of Lewes, Del. and Jason Gammon of Colonial Beach. She was a devoted lifelong Christian and a member of Cool Spring Baptist Church before transferring to New Highland Baptist Church, both in Hanover County. She was well-known for her skill as a seamstress and as a frequent blue-ribbon winner at the State Fair for her handmade tablecloths and lovely African violets. Besides her parents, she was preceeded in death by her two husbands; and her older brother, Leonard Elgin Haynes Jr. Survivors include another brother, Donald Edward Haynes; her two sons; Constance La Prade, her beloved daughter-in-law; five grandchildren, Konrad La Prade, Tucker La Prade, Eleanor La Prade, Haley Turner and Martha La Prade; and nine great-grandchildren. A private burial will be held at Westhampton Cemetery, followed by a celebration of her life at a date yet to be determined. The family welcomes and encourages donations in her name to Mary Washington Hospice in Fredericksburg.

