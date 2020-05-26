NICELY, Mary Elizabeth, 94, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Stuart Alfred Nicely; her parents, Alonza Phillip and Mary LeGrande Jenkins; her sons-in-law, Larry Cornwell and Steve Estes. She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Judy and Charlie Brown, Joan and Craig Martin, Mary "Pookie" Estes; 10 grandchildren, Laurie Walton (Bill), Jared Cornwell (Amy), Justin Cornwell (Rebecca), Jeffrey Cornwell (Tanya), Kerry Spruill (Matt), Drew Martin, Glenn Martin (Kelley), Ashley Farmer (Scott), Kyle Estes (Brittany), Jana Brown (Josh); 18 great-grandchildren, five nieces and nephews; her dear friends, Mildred Rigsby and Carol Lynne Dean; and her two special sorority sisters, Helen and Ella. Mary Elizabeth graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and retired from the Virginia Employment Commission, where she was employed as an executive secretary. She was active for many years as a member of Alpha Iota International Business Sorority. Mary Elizabeth was a longtime, devoted member and elder of Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church. She and Stuart moved to Mechanicsville 41 years ago and loved being a part of this "close knit" community. Mary Elizabeth will forever be remembered for her selfless devotion to her family and friends, her delicious southern cooking, her love of Myrtle Beach and her amazing talent for sewing, knitting and crocheting. Her greatest joy came from being with her family, and she instilled in each of them values of faith and love, as well as devotion to family and friends. The family wants to express their appreciation to Dr. Janney and his staff for the many years of care provided to Mary Elizabeth; and also to Nakwor, Sherryi and Marlo at Parkside-Beth Sholom; and Sheila, Andrea and Doris at Autumn Care. A memorial service celebrating Mary Elizabeth's life will be announced and held at a later date at Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church, 7339 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
'We could very well lose our restaurant in two months' — Richmond restaurants say they could crumble without more leadership from city
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
-
LANDEN, STEVEN
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.