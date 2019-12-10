TOMASEK, Mary Fogg, 76, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Jones Fogg; and is survived by two daughters, Stacey Neel and Kirstie Neel Staley (James); two grandchildren, Allie Michelle Staley and Carter James Staley; brother, Lawrence Fogg (Charlotte); as well as two nieces. She retired after over 30 years of service with the IRS. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services were held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Cox Rd., #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Meet the man behind the shop most people aren't allowed to visit
-
Richmond Pitmaster Tuffy Stone and co. taking over Westover Hills coffee shop to open The Westover restaurant
-
Richmond firefighter slain in Hopewell was not intended target and was shielding her child from gunfire
-
Richmond Tacky Lights List 2019
-
Pink Flamingo restaurant is now open in former Pasture space
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.