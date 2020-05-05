DENNIS

DENNIS, Mary Frances Parsels, 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away April 26, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Dennis; two daughters, Cynthia Cornell Novak and Susanne Ellen Dennis; and a sister, Judy Parsels Durden. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Cornell Bowman and Jennifer Dennis King and her husband, Denny; three grandchildren, Steven Novak, Daniel Novak and Mary Howard Wilson and her spouse, Katrina Howard Wilson; one great-granddaughter, Addisyn Van Beek; her brothers, Fred Parsels Jr. (Barbara) and John C. Parsels; her sister, Jane Parsels Froelich; and two loving caregivers, Sallie Meade and Pam Ownby. Mrs. Dennis was retired from the C&P Telephone Company and was a member of the Bell Retirees. She was an avid reader and animal lover. Because of present circumstances, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Richmond or the American Heart Association. Please sign online guestbook at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.  

