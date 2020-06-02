COLGIN

COLGIN, Mary G., 85, of the Masonic Home of Virginia, passed away May 23, 2020. She was the widow of Joseph F. Colgin; and is survived by two daughters, Mary Lou Rytelewski (Chuck) and Kathy Nuckols; two sons, George Brown and Howard Adams; five grandchildren, Julie Stubblefield, Shawn Brown, Kristina Rose, Jacob Hancock and Jeremy Hancock; four great-grandchildren, four sisters and one brother. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia.

