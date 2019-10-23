We are being inundated with letters to the editor, especially about the Nov. 5 General Election.
To ensure your letter/opinion is shared, we need to cut off the submission time to 5 p.m. today.
Letters received later than today will appear on our website: www.mechlocal.com.
