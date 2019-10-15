Reader claims candidate is new to district
Cold Harbor has two candidates running for Cold Harbor Board of Supervisors: James Doran and Michael Herzberg. The most important question for voters in that district is which one would best fight for the needs of the citizens in Cold Harbor. The best candidate would need to have resided in Cold Harbor to truly know the needs of our area.
While Michael Herzberg has been a resident of Mechanicsville for about 26 years, he has not lived in Cold Harbor. As many remember, on Jan. 23, 2019, Scott Wyatt announced that he was not seeking re-election to the Hanover County Board of Supervisors.
On Feb. 11, 2019, Herzberg closed on the sale of a house in the Cold Harbor District. On Feb. 14, Herzberg changed his voter registration from the Mechanicsville District to the Cold Harbor District and, on the following day, filed the necessary paperwork to run for the board of supervisors in Cold Harbor with the Hanover County registrar. His HVAC business still lists his Mechanicsville address as its “home office.”
James Doran has lived in the Cold Harbor District for 15 years. James and his wife Jennifer have lived in Cold Harbor long enough to know the needs of the area. They also have two children that attend Hanover County Public Schools.
Doran volunteers at Stonewall Jackson Middle School and is a member of the Lee-Davis Band Boosters. Doran is actively involved in the community and just recently spearheaded a local internet informational meeting in Eastern Hanover. One of his priorities is the expansion of broadband internet access to rural areas like Cold Harbor.
While Herzberg has lived in the Mechanicsville District for 26 years, he has only resided in the Cold Harbor District for less than eight months. My concern is: If Herzberg wins, there would be two Mechanicsville supervisors and no one representing the needs and concerns of the Cold Harbor District residents.
James Doran is a long-time resident of Cold Harbor and has the passion to fight for the issues most important to the citizens in Cold Harbor.
Wendy Brooks
Mechanicsville
Voter urged to support Scott Wyatt
As the election draws near, the reasons to vote Republican are becoming more evident. Democrats across the state are releasing ads showing their agenda for what it truly is: radical. They want to raise our taxes, take away our gun rights, and shove their liberal social agenda down on not just taxpayers, but our children too. And make no mistake, a moderate Democrat is still a Democrat.
Scott’s opponent went on CBS6 and talked about how he was a gun owner, and then in the next breath stated he wanted to instate red flags laws. These laws may seem innocent on the surface, but as you go through the details it is revealed just how much of a slippery slope the law would be. Subjective information could be used to take away your Second Amendment rights, we can’t stand for that. Issues such as this, and many more, reflect the necessity that Republicans are successful in the upcoming election.
That is why on Nov. 5, I encourage you to support candidates like Scott Wyatt for the 97th House District and all Republicans on the ballot, local candidates too. The only way to fight back against the liberals’ agenda is to ensure they stay in the minority at all levels of government, but especially at the state level in the upcoming election.
Mr. Wyatt has my vote, and I hope you will support him too.
J. Derek Jeter
Mechanicsville
All votes matter in this election
The November election is critically important for Virginia and the nation. In fact, Virginia is so important that the Democrats are pouring money into our state in hopes of winning control over the General Assembly, where Republicans currently hold a narrow majority.
We can protect the Republican majority by supporting nominees Ryan McDougle for Senate and Scott Wyatt for delegate.
McDougle and Wyatt will protect the right to work, which has enabled Virginia to be one of the most business-friendly states in the nation.
Republicans will lower healthcare costs, while improving access to care.
The GOP will push back against sanctuary cities, which undermine the rule of law and put Virginia residents at risk from criminals.
They also will work to protect the integrity of the election process.
Your vote will ensure that Republicans maintain their majorities in the House and Senate. Join me in voting for Ryan McDougle and Scott Wyatt.
Donna Bissey
Mechanicsville
Think before casting ballot on Nov. 5
It is understandable that each one of us want a certain candidate they feel is the best to represent us, but the fact of the matter is that does not always happen!
What is important is that you support the person in your party that you truly know will do the best they can for our community and state!
Being Americans we do have a choice on who to vote for, at least for the present time but, please, tell me, what are you really accomplishing by doing a "write-in"? That you are angry and blowing off steam or "there, take that" Mr. So and So!
Just remember by not voting or doing a "write-in" can very well give the other party the advantage and then what will we hear you whine more about what they are accomplishing for us! All I am saying is think before you vote and be accountable for your actions!
Mary Louise Smith
Mechanicsville
Writer says: Rally around Scott Wyatt
I moved to Hanover County in August of 2011. When I first moved here I was not completely settled in my political convictions. I had voted as a Democrat since I first registered to vote in 1978.
As a black woman, I was surrounded by family and friends who voted as Democrats, and I had never spent much time investigating why. I was just told that they were the party that helped minorities and poor people.
I received my first nudge that I should vote differently when approached by two black women in a department store in 2008. After a short conversation, they ended with, “Who are you voting for in the presidential election?” I was stunned as the three of us were black, I thought it was understood that I would be voting for then candidate Barack Obama.
When I announced that I would be voting for Mr. Obama, their response was, “You struck us as a Republican.” I thought this was quite odd, and found a way to exit the conversation, all though extremely puzzled.
Then, a few weeks later and still prior to the 2008 election, we were in our prayer circle at my black church and one of the ladies I had an extreme amount of respect for addressed the group. “Ladies, I know you all want to vote for Mr. Obama as he would be the first black president, but, really, our Christian values track more closely with the Republican Party.” A hush came over the room. I was in shock to hear this in light of the conversation with the ladies at the store not long ago.
It was extremely hard to convince me to change something I had been doing for 30 years that had such deep ties to family and friends.
To make a long story short, I had several conversations with my friend, listened to a lot of Christian conservative radio, and at my husband’s suggestion, read the book, “Please Stop Helping Us” by Jason Riley. The first time my vote lined up with my religious convictions and conservative values was in the mid-term elections of 2014.
The biggest challenge I have had with regard to politics since acknowledging my conservative political stance has been to take a stand with regard to the nomination process in the 97th District and subsequently support the eventual nominee, Scott Wyatt.
It was a grueling process, and I can’t tell you exactly how the whole process started or ended, but in the end Mr. Wyatt prevailed as the nominee.
I have a great deal of respect for Chris Peace and his family and his assistant. I love them all.
What I learned in my journey from a liberal to a conservative is policy is more important than people. I know politically how I stand.
I have had several conversations with Mr. Wyatt, his family and his staff, and I feel confident that he will represent Hanover well and with integrity.
I will not jeopardize the community that I have come to love over my feelings. Another important thing to consider: Politics was not intended to be a career. It is good to have a change in political figures.
A new politician is more apt to want to work hard at pleasing his constituents and to earn their respect.
Let’s bury the 97th District hatchet and rally behind our nominee, Scott Wyatt!
Tywana Hampton
Mechanicsville
