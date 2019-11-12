A different story about being a paperboy
I read with interest Jim Ridolphi’s article on paperboys. I also was a paperboy about 60 years ago in Salisbury, Maryland.
My recollection of that experience was nothing like Mr. Ridolphi’s. I had about 90 houses on my route. We had no special bikes or baskets. The company gave us a big canvas bag that wrapped around the handlebars. It was a nightmare to keep it from sliding off when full with folded papers.
I started in the sixth grade. Our routes were in the afternoon. So right after school, instead of playing with the other kids, I road my bike to the neighborhood store to pick up my bundle.
I too had to fold each paper, so you could throw it and it would stay together. No fancy rubber bands in those days.
I still toss my wife a folded paper at times after I finish reading it. I think she hates that.
Every Friday night I had to go around to 90 houses and collect $0.42 for the week’s cost of the papers. Every week! Of course, people would not be home, sometimes for weeks. “Mr. Jones”, I would say, “You missed the last three weeks payments so you now owe me $1.26”. “No way”, Mr.
Jones would say.
Can you imagine the hassle that was and how a child in the sixth grade had to argue with adults over $0.42? The rich families would give me $0.50 instead of $0.42, “Keep the change”.
The paper never stopped, seven days a week. Forget about going somewhere for the weekend with your family. Miss one day and the calls would come.
“You missed my porch and the paper landed on the step or in the bush”. “You folded the paper too tight making it hard to read with the crease”. On the day that it rained, you had to get off the bike at each house and try to find some dry place to put it. “The end of my paper got wet, can’t you find a better place to put it?”. There were no paper boxes in those days.
One of the best days of my life, after delivering papers for many years, was when I found out you could get paid for cutting grass. So long, paperboy job.
John Hopkins
Mechanicsville
Resident questions Trump defense
I read with interest the defense of President Trump in the Nov. 6 edition of The Mechanicsville Local. It was based on little evidence, lots of speculation, a little conspiracy theorizing, and unpatriotic innuendo about a Purple Heart recipient thrown in.
Folks, let's be objective and wait until all the testimony is available before defending anyone. And let's make a commitment to truly inform ourselves, too, and not by a sole diet of Fox "News."
JM Thomas
Mechanicsville
