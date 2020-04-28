(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Marcy G. Durrer, recreation program director, of Hanover County Parks and Recreation.)

ASHLAND -- As Governor Northam’s Executive Order 53 and 55 remain in effect, as well as the need for social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Hanover County Memorial Day Ceremony, scheduled for Monday, May 25, at the Hanover Veterans Memorial in Hanover Wayside Park, has been canceled.

While unable to physically gather to honor the brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, this Memorial Day tribute will be different than any other. Please take time to do something special with your family to recognize the importance of this holiday.

As part of our tribute, Hanover County Parks and Recreation will be sharing ideas through social media (Facebook and Twitter @hanoverparksrec and Instagram @hanovertomatofestival) leading up to Memorial Day.

Hanover County is proud to honor all who have served our great nation.

For more information, contact Hanover County Parks and Recreation at parksandrec@hanovercounty.gov or 804-365-7150.

