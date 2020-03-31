HOLLIDAY, Michael Douglas, age 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude "Mike" Holliday; and his mother, Jean Perrin. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann Holliday; daughters, Cathy Calhoun (Jon) and April Newcomb (Kevin); sister, Pat McNear (Frank); and five grandchildren, Sarah, Mason and Henry Calhoun and Owen Michael and Tinsley Newcomb. He worked in the Sheet Metal Trade with the last 40 years in Sheet Metal Local 100. He was the rock of the family and he will be greatly missed. Services and burial will be private.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: 230 new cases push total coronavirus cases in Virginia to 1,250
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Students can advance to next grade and staff will be paid as Virginia schools close
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.