HUFFMAN, Michelle “Micki” Leigh Mungo, 46, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She is survived by her son, William Dustin Keplinger; daughter, Kailee Michelle Huffman; mother, Linda Mungo McCroskey; sisters, Diana Veler (Keith) and Cindy Seitter; brother, Jackson “Jay” Mungo Jr. (Tanya); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jackson “Jack” Mungo Sr.; and brother, Alan Dickerson. Micki was a natural beauty with her blonde hair, sparkling blue eyes, easy smile and laugh. She loved the beach, fishing, cooking and dancing. But most of all, she loved her children and family. She will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, in the funeral home chapel. Graveside service followed at 2 p.m. at Powhatan Community Cemetery, 3931 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
