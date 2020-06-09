HARMON, Michelle Montecalvo, 54, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, gained her sparkly angel wings and entered the kingdom of Heaven on May 28, 2020. She was born to parents, Ellen and Michael Montecalvo, on April 13, 1966, in Providence, R.I. Michelle met Pat Harmon in 1979 on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. A beautiful love story began when he would later propose to her on the top of a Ferris wheel at the Wachapreague Town Fair. They were married on February 15, 1986, in Richmond, Virginia. Together they raised children, Patrick and Tiffany Harmon. Michelle was a stepmother to her son, Christopher Beasley. Lastly, she served as a second mom to so many including her beloved nieces and nephews. Michelle defied all odds when she returned to high school at the age of 30 to complete her diploma requirements at Lee-Davis High School. She graduated in 1996. Michelle often displayed her work ethic by holding multiple jobs to help support her family throughout the years. She lived a life of great service to her customers through her employment at several family restaurants, including Theresa’s Italian Villa, Italian Kitchen West and Italian Kitchen- Mechanicsville. For the past four years, Michelle provided her smile and amazing service at The Giambancos Italian Grill in Mechanicsville, where she will be missed by her many regular customers and supportive co-workers. Michelle also worked as a Kindergarten Instructional Assistant at Mechanicsville Elementary in the Hanover County Public School system for 23 years. In 2004, she was honored as the Hanover County Support Employee of Year for her unwavering commitment to education and always excelling in her love for the students she served. She enjoyed and loved her fur babies, the warm sand of the beach and hosting a holiday family gathering. Michelle is survived by Pat Harmon, husband; Tiffany Harmon, daughter; Patrick Harmon, son; Christopher Beasley, stepson; David Montecalvo, brother; Theresa Sturgis, sister; Regina M. Thompson, sister; Dory, her beloved dog; many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by Ellen and Michael Montecalvo, mother and father; Maria M. Hicks, sister; Ralph Montecalvo, brother; numerous aunts, uncles and past fur babies. The service is scheduled 1 p.m. Monday, June 15, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road (private family only) and Church of Redeemer in Mechanicsville, Va. (all other attendees). Services will also be live streamed at https://www.reellyfeproductions.com/. Father Jim Cowles will officiate the ceremony. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Humane Society.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Henrico prosecutor: Hanover man who drove into protest is admitted KKK leader
-
UPDATE: Protesters pull down Confederate statue in Richmond's Monroe Park
-
What's the Phase 2 plan for restaurants, gyms, pools and retail in Virginia?
-
Northam to order removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue
-
Wild bear roams downtown Richmond on Thursday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.