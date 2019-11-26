Together with their families, Savannah Evans and David Flagg are excited to announce their engagement. Savannah is the daughter of Craig and Traci Evans, of Mechanicsville. David is the son of Mike and Lisa Flagg, of Ashland.
Savannah is a graduate of JMU, and is employed in Richmond as an accountant. David is a graduate of Virginia Tech, and is employed as an engineer in Spotsylvania.
An April 2020 wedding is planned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.