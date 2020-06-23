Gene, Margaret, and Corey Scott of Mechanicsville are pleased to announce the marriage of Melissa Scott to Christopher Roberts, son of Walter Corker, all of Mechanicsville, on May 2, 2020, on the couple’s 5th anniversary.
Melissa is the granddaughter of the late Arthur and Eldeen Smith of Studley and the late Everett Scott of Mechanicsville. Her surviving grandmother is Charlotte Scott of Mechanicsville.
The wedding took place outdoors at the couple’s home in Mechanicsville, surrounded by immediate family.
Melissa is a graduate of Atlee High School, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, and Virginia Commonwealth University, where she holds two Master’s Degrees.
Melissa is employed by Caroline County Public Schools and St. Joseph’s Villa.
Chris is a graduate of Atlee High School. Chris is employed by SON Metal Fab.
The couple plans to hold a reception at a later date when social distancing restrictions have been lifted.
