MARSHALL ALEXANDER and SARA SHAW

Engagement announced; wedding set for June 2020

Together with their families, Sara Shaw and Marshall Alexander are excited to announce their engagement to be married.

Sara, a Mechanicsville native, graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor’s of Science in Chemical Engineering. She works for Technomics in Arlington, Virginia, as an associate cost analyst.

Marshall also graduated from Virginia Tech, with two Bachelor’s of Science degrees in Physics and Nanoscience. He works for OneWeb in McLean, Virginia, as a spacecraft operation engineer.

Their wedding is planned for June 2020.

