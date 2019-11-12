HANOVER – A Montpelier man was taken into custody following a head-on collision that claimed the lives of two Louisa County women.
Sgt. Steve DiLoreto, public information officer for the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, said, 41-year-old Ernest Edmund Johnston was arrested and charged with DWI (driving while under the influence).
The victims were identified as Tonna Jean McKinney, 68, and Shena Marie McKinney, 20, both of Bumpass. The elder McKinney was driving a sedan that was traveling east on West Patrick Henry Road east of Tower Road, Johnston was driving a pickup truck that was traveling west.
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, DiLoreto said that the two-vehicle crash took place around 2:12 p.m.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup traveling west crossed the solid lines and collided head-on with a sedan traveling east, the sergeant added.
The two women, DiLoreto continued, were pronounced dead at the scene.
There were two more occupants in the sedan. They, along with the driver of the pickup truck, were taken to area hospitals.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Tonna McKinney and Shena McKinney during this difficult time,” DiLoreto said, speaking on behalf of Col. David R. Hines, sheriff.
“We ask if anyone witnessed the incident to please contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140,” he said.
Last week, Johnston was being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Additional charges are pending.
