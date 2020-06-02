ASHLAND – With 4.56 grade point averages, Joseph Moore and Sydney O’Connell share the honor of being named valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Patrick Henry High School.
Joseph, the son of Scott and Carolyn Moore of Montpelier, has been involved in the following: Beta Club, Key Club, National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Spanish National Honor Society.
He has served as or has been a member of NJROTC Battalion Commander, NJROTC Drill Team as Assistant Drill Team Commander, NJROTC Exhibition Team, NJROTC Raider Team as Alpha Team Commander, NJROTC JLAB Team, NJROTC Academic Team, and NJROTC Color Guard.
Joseph also has been involved in fencing, junior varsity football, and varsity track.
In his community, he has helped with the Hanover Christmas Mother program, Night to Shine, Fusion Formal, play guarding, Liberty Eagle Camp, PHHS Open House, Rockville Sports Park concessions, PHacelift, NASCAR cleanup, Show Choir stage crew, dog sitting, math tutoring, Ashland Baseball Opening Ceremony Color Guard, Color Guard for football games.
He also helped with Homecoming set-up, Fusion Formal set-up, Veterans’ Day Breakfast and Ceremonies, NJROTC Freshman Cadet Orientation, Music in the Park, Red Bag Collection for high school, and Conex box cleaning.
Joseph has been accepted at the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he will be pursuing a degree in physics.
Looking ahead, he said, “I am super excited to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy. It has been a dream since I was 3 years old.”
Sydney, who makes her home in Beaverdam, is the daughter of John O’Connell and Lynda Schwartz.
As for attaining the ranking of valedictorian, she said, “I never paid much attention to my class ranking. When I was younger I imagined being valedictorian, but as high school started I thought that it was less attainable so I stopped worrying about it.”
“When I opened my transcript and saw ‘1,’ I was (happily) surprised - and even more so when I heard that Joey and I had tied! It was so unexpected to have two valedictorians, but I’m glad that we did,” she continued.
Sydney said, “I am honored to have this recognition of my hard work as I move forward in my education.”
At PHHS, she has served as historian of the World Language Club, an officer with the Environmental Club, and co-captain of Speech and Debate team.
She has been a member of Mu Alpha Theta (math honor society), Beta Club, Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, National Honor Society, and Student Organization for Developing Attitudes (SODA).
Her community involvement includes being a supervisor-in-training at Wings of Hope, a nonprofit organization that rescues horses and uses them to provide a riding facility for children facing challenges in life. Last summer, Sydney said she spent a lot of time volunteering at the Ashland Christian Emergency Services (ACES).
In the fall, she will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall.
“I will likely major in biology with a pre-med track. I hope to one day research or practice medicine, possibly with an emphasis on infectious diseases,” Sydney said.
As for her years at Patrick Henry, she said, “I’ve always viewed high school as a stepping stone for my future; because of this, I’ve worked extremely hard in scholarship, extracurricular and service to prepare myself and open all of the opportunities that I can.”
“I simply aimed to do my best in everything, all for this idea of ‘readiness’ and expanding my education. Although half of the time, the reason I studied more or put more effort into an assignment was simply for the knowledge, not for my grade,” she added.
Looking ahead, she said she hopes “to continue learning through science - more specifically, through medicine, which I believe is the perfect synthesis of my love of learning and my determination to make a difference.”
