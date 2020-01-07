DEPUY

DEPUY, Mr. Charles “Chuck,” 63, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2019. He is survived by his children, stepchildren; and granddaughter, Mikaela. A memorial to honor his memory will be held on January 12, at 1:30 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8154 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville.

