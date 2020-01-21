MECHANICSVILLE – Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center filed a Certificate of Public Need (COPN) application to expand its licensed 225 acute care bed capacity by 44 additional acute care beds, including 11 intensive care beds and 33 medical/surgical beds.
The proposed project involves the expansion of the hospital’s bed capacity through new construction consisting of a two-story vertical expansion located above emergency services and intensive care services.
The hospital also will renovate selected existing areas of its facility to accommodate the connectivity and flow of patients, staff, support services and construction of the new two-story vertical expansion.
Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center is located in Hanover County, just one-half mile west of Interstate 295, which connects the larger regions of Hampton Roads, New Kent County, Richmond and Henrico County.
The proposed expansion directly addresses the fast growing demand for health care services from residents of the hospital’s service area, in particular Hanover County, eastern Henrico County and the Northern Neck.
The proposed expansion will provide patients with increased access to the hospital’s innovative resources, outstanding clinical staff and exceptional patient care.
“Bon Secours is committed to serving the health care needs of the residents of this growing area. The expansion of Memorial Regional will allow us to respond to the growing need for inpatient bed capacity due to increased complexity of inpatient services and population growth, especially growth in the population of ages 65 and older,” said Leigh Sewell, president, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
The planned expansion will increase the hospital’s capacity to a total of 269 acute care beds and will include the following:
l Expansion of intensive care beds from 24 to 35 beds.
l Expansion of medical/surgical beds from 185 to 218 beds.
The vertical expansion will be consistent with the current design of the hospital building.
The accommodations will allow for a smooth transition between the current footprint and the expanded floors, as well as added parking.
As part of the COPN application review process, Bon Secours seeks letters and written comments of support for the expansion.
Members of the community who wish to share their experiences and support for the project are asked to address their letters to Leigh Sewell, President, Memorial Regional Medical Center, 8260 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville VA 23116.
An email copy of letters also may be sent to Meredith White at MEREDITH_WHITE@bshsi.org. (note the “_” between Meredith and White).
